Download der mp3-Dateien zu
Nursing English Essentials
Track Chapter
001 Introduction
002 2. Common Words Used to Describe
Body Parts and Functions
003 2.1 General State of Health
005 2.3 Face, Head and Mental Functions
006 2.4 Eyes
008 2.6 Lungs
009 2.7. Heart and Circulation
013 2.11 Musculo-skeletal System
3. Common Words to Describe
Health Problems and Symptoms
017 3.1 General State of Health
019 3.3 Head and Mental Functions (also Mood)
020 3.4 Eyes
022 3.6 Lungs
027 3.11 Musculo-skeletal System
031 4. Talking about Pain (including Questions
for Pain Assessment)
5. Questions for Patient Assessment
032 5.1 Asking for Personal Details
033 5.2 Questions for Accident and Emergency
034 5.3 Hospital Admission of an Adult
035 5.4 Hospital Admission of a Child
036 5.5 Extra Questions for Admission of
Psychiatric Patients
Track Chapter
037 5.6 Extra Questions for Elderly Patients
038 5.7 Extra Questions for Palliative Care Patients
039 5.8 Extra Questions for Patients at home
040 5.9 Extra Questions for Patients from
another Culture
041 5.10 Extra Questions for Homeless Patients
042 5.11 Extra Questions for Pregnant Patients
043 5.12 Extra Questions on Suspicion of Domestic
Abuse
044 6. Involving Patients in Nursing Care -
Nursing Communication
045 6.1 General Nursing Communication
046 6.2 Explaining Specific Interventions
047 6.3 Supporting New Parents
048 8. Medication
049 9. Nursing Instruments and Supplies Used
on the Ward
050 12. Talking about the Hospital
18. English Glossary
051 A
052 B
053 C
054 D
055 E
056 F
057 G
058 H
059 I
060 J K
061 L
062 M
063 N
064 O
065 P
066 R
067 S
068 T
069 U
070 V
071 W
072 X Y Z