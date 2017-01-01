Download der mp3-Dateien zu

Nursing English Essentials

Track    Chapter

001          Introduction

002          2. Common Words Used to Describe
                     Body Parts and Functions

003          2.1 General State of Health

004          2.2 General Appearance

005          2.3 Face, Head and Mental Functions

006          2.4 Eyes

007          2.5 Ear, Nose, Throat

008          2.6 Lungs

009          2.7. Heart and Circulation

010          2.8 Digestive System

011          2.9 Kidneys and Bladder

012          2.10 Reproductive Organs

013          2.11 Musculo-skeletal System

014          2.12 Skin and Nerves

015          2.13 Birth and Death

016          2.14 Sleep and Rest

                3. Common Words to Describe
                    Health Problems and Symptoms

017          3.1 General State of Health

018          3.2 General Appearance

019          3.3 Head and Mental Functions (also Mood)

020          3.4 Eyes

021          3.5 Ears, Nose, Throat

022          3.6 Lungs

023          3.7 Heart and Circulation

024          3.8 Digestive System

025          3.9 Kidneys and Bladder

026          3.10 Reproductive Organs

027          3.11 Musculo-skeletal System

028          3.12 Skin and Nerves

029          3.13 Birth and Death

030          3.14 Sleep and Rest

031          4. Talking about Pain (including Questions
                     for Pain Assessment)

                5. Questions for Patient Assessment

032          5.1 Asking for Personal Details

033          5.2 Questions for Accident and Emergency

034          5.3 Hospital Admission of an Adult

035          5.4 Hospital Admission of a Child

036          5.5 Extra Questions for Admission of
                       Psychiatric Patients

037           5.6 Extra Questions for Elderly Patients

038           5.7 Extra Questions for Palliative Care Patients

039           5.8 Extra Questions for Patients at home

040           5.9 Extra Questions for Patients from
                         another Culture

041           5.10 Extra Questions for Homeless Patients

042           5.11 Extra Questions for Pregnant Patients

043           5.12 Extra Questions on Suspicion of Domestic
                           Abuse

044           6. Involving Patients in Nursing Care -
                     Nursing Communication

045           6.1 General Nursing Communication

046           6.2 Explaining Specific Interventions

047           6.3 Supporting New Parents

048           8. Medication

049           9. Nursing Instruments and Supplies Used
                      on the Ward

050           12. Talking about the Hospital

                 18. English Glossary

051           A

052           B

053           C

054           D

055           E

056           F

057           G

058           H

059           I

060           J K

061           L

062           M

063           N

064           O

065           P

066           R

067           S

068           T

069           U

070           V

071           W

072           X Y Z