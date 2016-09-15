Crisis
About the journal
Crisis – The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention is an international periodical that publishes original articles on suicidology and crisis intervention. Papers presenting basic research as well as practical experience in the field are welcome. Crisis also publishes potentially life-saving information for all those involved in crisis intervention and suicide prevention, making it important reading for clinicians, counselors, hotlines, and crisis intervention centers.
Recent editorials
2017
A Sociobiological Extension of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide
Thomas E. Joiner, Jennifer M. Buchman-Schmitt, Carol Chu, and Melanie A. Hom
Crisis, Vol. 38, No. 2, pp. 69–72
Suicide Prevention in an International Context – Progress and Challenges
Ella Arensman
Crisis, Vol. 38, No. 1, pp. 1-6
2016
Self-Crash Murder–Suicide – Psychological Autopsy Essay and Questions About the Germanwings Crash
Jean-Pierre Soubrier
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 6, pp. 399–401
Advancing Knowledge About Suicide Prevention Media Campaigns
Jane Pirkis, Alyssia Rossetto, Angela Nicholas, and Maria Ftanou
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 5, pp. 319–322
Suicide Prediction – A Shift in Paradigm Is Needed
Jacinta Hawgood and Diego De Leo
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 4, pp. 251–255
From Psychological Strain to Disconnectedness – A Two-Factor Model Theory of Suicide
Jie Zhang
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 3, pp. 169–175
Why There Is a Need for an International Nomenclature and Classification System for Suicide
Morton M. Silverman and Diego De Leo
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 2, pp. 83-87
Suicide Among Refugees – A Mockery of Humanity
Lakshmi Vijayakumar
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 1, pp. 1-4
2007
Prevention of Deaths From Intentional Pesticide Poisoning
B. L. Mishara (2007)
Crisis, Vol. 28, Suppl., pp. 10-20.
Order a free print sample copy or visit the online journal for a free online sample copy.