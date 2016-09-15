Crisis

The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention

Published under the auspices of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP)

ISSN:
ISSN-L 0227-5910, ISSN-Print 0227-5910, ISSN-Online 2151-2396
Impact Factor:
1.527
Indexed in:
Index Medicus, Medline, Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), Social SciSearch, PsycINFO, PSYNDEX, Scopus, and EMCare.
Editors:
Diego De Leo (Editor-in-chief)
Maria A. Oquendo (Associate editor)
Ella Arensman (Associate editor)
About the journal

Crisis – The Journal of Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention is an international periodical that publishes original articles on suicidology and crisis intervention. Papers presenting basic research as well as practical experience in the field are welcome. Crisis also publishes potentially life-saving information for all those involved in crisis intervention and suicide prevention, making it important reading for clinicians, counselors, hotlines, and crisis intervention centers.

Crisis is archived with Portico.

Recent editorials

2017

A Sociobiological Extension of the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide
Thomas E. Joiner, Jennifer M. Buchman-Schmitt, Carol Chu, and Melanie A. Hom
Crisis, Vol. 38, No. 2, pp. 69–72

Suicide Prevention in an International Context – Progress and Challenges
Ella Arensman
Crisis, Vol. 38, No. 1, pp. 1-6

2016

Self-Crash Murder–Suicide – Psychological Autopsy Essay and Questions About the Germanwings Crash
Jean-Pierre Soubrier
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 6, pp. 399–401

Advancing Knowledge About Suicide Prevention Media Campaigns
Jane Pirkis, Alyssia Rossetto, Angela Nicholas, and Maria Ftanou
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 5, pp. 319–322

Suicide Prediction – A Shift in Paradigm Is Needed
Jacinta Hawgood and Diego De Leo
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 4, pp. 251–255

From Psychological Strain to Disconnectedness – A Two-Factor Model Theory of Suicide
Jie Zhang
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 3, pp. 169–175

Why There Is a Need for an International Nomenclature and Classification System for Suicide
Morton M. Silverman and Diego De Leo
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 2, pp. 83-87

Suicide Among Refugees – A Mockery of Humanity
Lakshmi Vijayakumar
Crisis, Vol. 37, No. 1, pp. 1-4

2007

Prevention of Deaths From Intentional Pesticide Poisoning
B. L. Mishara (2007)
Crisis, Vol. 28, Suppl., pp. 10-20.

