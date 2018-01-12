European Journal of Psychological Assessment
The EJPA is the official organ of the European Association of Psychological Assessment (EAPA). It is also sponsored by the International Association of Applied Psychology (IAAP, Division 2)
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 1015-5759, ISSN-Print 1015-5759, ISSN-Online 2151-2426
- Impact Factor:
- 2.328 (for more information, see "Facts and Figures" below)
- Indexed in:
- Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), Social SciSearch, PsycINFO, Psychological Abstracts, PSYNDEX, ERIH, and Scopus.
- Editors:
- Samuel Greiff (Editor-in-chief)
Ashley Johnson (Editorial assistant)
Open Call for
About the journal
The main purpose of the EJPA is to present important articles, which provide seminal information on both theoretical and applied developments in this field. Articles reporting the construction of new measures or an advancement of an existing measure are given priority. The journal is directed to practitioners as well as to academicians: The conviction of its editors is that the discipline of psychological assessment should, necessarily and firmly, be attached to the roots of psychological science, while going deeply into all the consequences of its applied, practice-oriented development.
Psychological assessment is experiencing a period of renewal and expansion, attracting more and more attention from both academic and applied psychology, as well as from political, corporate, and social organizations. The EJPA provides a meeting point for this movement, contributing to the scientific development of psychological assessment and to communication between professionals and researchers in Europe and worldwide.
The journal presents clearly written original papers, reviews, and case studies in all domains of psychological assessment.
European Journal of Psychological Assessment is archived with Portico.
News
“Over the past few years the European Journal of Psychological Assessment (EJPA) has developed into one of the world’s leading assessment journals, publishing outstanding research from various fields of psychology. The wide range of subjects and methods is a unique feature of the journal, and at the same time a challenge. The growth in the journal’s reputation and the associated increase in high-quality submissions have also led us to decide to increase the number of issues we publish, from 4 to 6 issues per year, starting in 2017. I am greatly looking forward to meeting these challenges as the new Editor-in-Chief – with the help of our great Editorial Board!”
Samuel Greiff, Luxembourg, Editor-in-Chief
Browse this journal
Recent editorials
2018
The World Beyond Rating Scales – Why We Should Think More Carefully About the Response Format in Questionnaires
Eunike Wetzel and Samuel Greiff
European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 34, No. 1, pp. 1-5
2017
How Performing PCA and CFA on the Same Data Equals Trouble
Marjolein Fokkema and Samuel Greiff
European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 33, No. 6, pp. 399–402
Why Psychological Assessment Needs to Start Worrying About Model Fit
Samuel Greiff and Moritz Heene
European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 33, No. 5, pp. 313–317
States and Traits – Theories, Models, and Assessment
Christian Geiser, Thomas Götz, Franzis Preckel, and Philipp Alexander Freund
European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 33, No. 4, pp. 219–223
A Test Is Much More Than Just the Test Itself – Some Thoughts on Adaptation and Equivalence
Samuel Greiff and Dragos Iliescu
European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 33, No. 3, pp. 145–148
How to Make Sure Your Paper is Desk Rejected – A Practical Guide to Rejection in EJPA
Samuel Greiff and Matthias Ziegler
European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 33, No. 2, pp. 75–78
The Field of Psychological Assessment: Where it Stands and Where it’s Going – A Personal Analysis of Foci, Gaps, and Implications for EJPA
Samuel Greiff
European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 33, No. 1, pp. 1-4
Special Features
Study data for selected articles published 2000-2004 are archived.
