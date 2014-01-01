European Journal of Health Psychology
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 2512-8442, ISSN-Print 2512-8442, ISSN-Online 2512-8450
- Indexed in:
Social Science Citation Index (SSCI), Social Scisearch, Journal Citation Report/Social Sciences Edition, PsycInfo, PsycLit, PsyJOURNALS, PSYNDEX, Scopus, IBZ, IBR und Europ. Reference List for the Humanities (ERIH). Impact Factor: 0.909
- Editors:
- Prof. Dr. Claus Vögele (Editor-in-chief)
- View full editorial board
Published as "Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie" (ISSN 0943-8149) until volume 24, 2016
About the journal
The European Journal of Health Psychology was founded to provide a platform for the increasing amount of research in the field of health psychology and for its application in a wide range of contexts. Health psychology is a scientific discipline within psychology that aims to promote and preserve health, to prevent and treat diseases, to determine risk behavior, to diagnose and determine the causes of health disorders, and to improve health provision.
The European Journal of Health Psychology strives to promote theory and practice in the analysis of psychological approaches to health and disease. The aim is therefore to publish high quality empirical or experimental research as well as sound practice-oriented articles, current methodological developments, and comprehensive critical reviews of the scientific literature.
The journal has been publishing high-quality, innovative research since 1993 (until 2016 as Zeitschrift für Gesundheitspsychologie (ISSN 0943-8149)).
The European Journal of Health Psychology is archived with Portico.
Browse this journal
Online Journal
Special features
Appendices for selected articles published 2014 and 2015 are archived.
For authors
Instructions to Authors
We are looking forward to receiving your manuscript for European Journal of Health Psychology. Please also take notice of the instructions to authors which you find on the right handside for download.
Please use the APA style for English articles.
All manuscripts should be submitted via Editorial Manager.
Thank you
For advertisers
Information
Dear advertiser,
Here you will find all the information you need to advertise with Hogrefe. This includes current rates, news, special offers and services, as well as your contacts for advertising in this journal.
Media information
Please find our current media information here as a download:
Order information
The European Journal of Health Psychology is published quarterly. Only calendar year subscriptions are available. Prices exclude shipping and handling charges, as detailed below. All subscriptions include print issues and access to full-text online.
Institutions 2017
+ postage and handling CHF 18.00
Individuals 2017
+ postage and handling CHF 18.00
Single issue 2017
Single online issues may be purchased online at Hogrefe eContent.comSingle print issues may be ordered (subject to availability) using this order enquiry form.
+ postage and handling
Free sample copy
Order a free print sample copy or visit the online journal for a free online sample copy.