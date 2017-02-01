2017

The Field of Psychological Assessment: Where it Stands and Where it’s Going – A Personal Analysis of Foci, Gaps, and Implications for EJPA

Samuel Greiff

European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 33, No. 1, pp. 1-4

2016

A Look Back and a Glimpse Forward – A Personal Exchange Between the Current and the Incoming Editor-in-Chief of EJPA

Matthias Ziegler and Samuel Greiff

European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 32, No. 4, pp. 251-254

Current Challenges, New Developments, and Future Directions in Scale Construction

Daniel Danner, Jörg Blasius, Bianka Breyer, Stefanie Eifler, Natalja Menold, Delroy L. Paulhus, Beatrice Rammstedt, Richard D. Roberts, Manfred Schmitt, and Matthias Ziegler

European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 32, No. 3, pp. 175–180

50 Facets of a Trait – 50 Ways to Mess Up?

Matthias Ziegler and Martin Bäckström

European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 32, No. 2, pp. 105–110

Noncognitive Assessment in K12 Education – New Constructs and Approaches for the Twenty-First Century

Kevin Petway, Veleka Allen, and Richard D. Roberts

European Journal of Psychological Assessment, Vol. 32, No. 1, pp. 1-4