Tom Beckers

Department of Psychology

K.U.Leuven

Tiensestraat 102, Box 3712

3000 Leuven

Belgium



Tel. +32 16 32 61 34

Fax +32 16 32 60 99

tom.beckers(at)psy.kuleuven.be



Associate Professor of research at the University of Leuven and affiliated faculty member at the University of Amsterdam. His main fields of interest are causal learning, contingency learning and classical conditioning in humans (adults and children) and animals, comparative cognition, and the role of learning and conditioning in psychopathology (particularly fear and addiction).







Arndt Bröder

Chair of Experimental Psychology

University of Mannheim

Schloss, Ehrenhof Ost

68131 Mannheim

Germany



Tel. +49 621 181 2137

broeder(at)uni-mannheim.de



Chair of Experimental Psychology at the University of Mannheim (Germany). His main research interests comprise judgment and decision making, human memory, evolutionary psychology, and formal models of cognitive processes.







Adele Diederich

P.O.Box 750 561

28725 Bremen

Germany



Tel. +49 421 200 3431

Fax +49 421 200 3303

a.diederich(at)jacobs-university.de



Professor of Psychology at Jacobs University Bremen. Her main fields of interest are crossmodal interaction, attention, decision making, psychophysics and mathematical modeling within these areas.







Chris Donkin

School of Psychology

University of New South Wales

Kensington, NSW

Australia



Tel. +61 2 9385 9444

christopher.donkin(at)gmail.com



Senior Lecturer at the University of New South Wales (Australia). His main fields of interest are: mathematical and computational models of cognition, in the areas of short-term and working memory, decision-making, and categorization. He is also interested in Bayesian statistics.







Gesine Dreisbach

Department of Experimental Psychology

Regensburg University

93053 Regensburg

Germany



Tel. +49 941 943 3817

Fax +49 941 943 1995

gesine.dreisbach(at)psychologie.uni-regensburg.de



Professor of Psychology at the Regensburg University (Germany). Her main fields of interest are cognitive control and the interaction of motivation, emotion,

and cognition.







Andreas Eder

Institut für Pychologie

Julius-Maximilians-Universität of Würzburg

Röntgenring 10

97070 Würzburg

Germany



Tel. +49 931 31 83336

Fax +49 931 31 82812

andreas.eder(at)psychologie.uni-wuerzburg.de



Professor of Psychology at the University of Würzburg (Germany). He is interested in emotion, motivation, and cognitive action control.