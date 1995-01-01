Experimental Psychology
Editor-in-chief
Christoph Stahl
Department of Psychology
University of Cologne
Professor of Psychology at the University of Cologne (Germany). His main fields of interest are memory, social cognition, and formal models of cognitive processes.
Editors
Tom Beckers
Department of Psychology
K.U.Leuven
Associate Professor of research at the University of Leuven and affiliated faculty member at the University of Amsterdam. His main fields of interest are causal learning, contingency learning and classical conditioning in humans (adults and children) and animals, comparative cognition, and the role of learning and conditioning in psychopathology (particularly fear and addiction).
Arndt Bröder
Chair of Experimental Psychology
University of Mannheim
Chair of Experimental Psychology at the University of Mannheim (Germany). His main research interests comprise judgment and decision making, human memory, evolutionary psychology, and formal models of cognitive processes.
Adele Diederich
Professor of Psychology at Jacobs University Bremen. Her main fields of interest are crossmodal interaction, attention, decision making, psychophysics and mathematical modeling within these areas.
Chris Donkin
School of Psychology
University of New South Wales
Senior Lecturer at the University of New South Wales (Australia). His main fields of interest are: mathematical and computational models of cognition, in the areas of short-term and working memory, decision-making, and categorization. He is also interested in Bayesian statistics.
Gesine Dreisbach
Department of Experimental Psychology
Regensburg University
Professor of Psychology at the Regensburg University (Germany). Her main fields of interest are cognitive control and the interaction of motivation, emotion,
and cognition.
Andreas Eder
Institut für Pychologie
Julius-Maximilians-Universität of Würzburg
Professor of Psychology at the University of Würzburg (Germany). He is interested in emotion, motivation, and cognitive action control.
Magda Osman
Department of Psychology
School of Biological and Chemical Sciences
Queen Mary University of London
Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology at the Queen Mary University of London (UK). Her main fields of interest are: dynamic decision making, effort- and reward-based learning, control, illusion of control, metacognition, causal reasoning, probabilistic reasoning, and contingency learning.
Manuel Perea
University of València
Professor of Psychology at the University of Valencia (Spain). His main fields of interest are psychology of language, lexical-semantic memory, and cognitive neuroscience.
James R. Schmidt
Ghent University
Department of Experimental Clinical and Health Psychology
Postdoctoral researcher at Ghent University (Belgium). His main fields of interest are human contingency learning, attentional control, computational modelling, and the Stroop effect.
Samuel Shaki
Department of Behavioural Sciences
Ariel University Center
Senior Lecturer in Cognitive Psychology at Ariel University Center (Israel). His main research interests are numerical cognition and the link between cultural habits and spatial cognition.
Sarah Teige-Mocigemba
Albert-Ludwigs-University Freiburg
Institute of Psychologie
Postdoctoral researcher at the University of Freiburg (Germany). Her main research interests are indirect (“implicit”) measurement tools, social cognition, and affective processing.
Editorial board
The expertise of the international editorial board covers a broad range of subject areas. All papers submitted to the journal are subject to full peer-review by members of the board and external reviewers.
