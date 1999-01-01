GeroPsych
The Journal of Gerontopsychology and Geriatric Psychiatry
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 1662-9647, ISSN-Print 1662-9647, ISSN-Online 1662-971X
- Indexed in:
- EMCARE, ESCI, PSYNDEX, Psycinfo and Scopus
- Editors:
- Frieder R. Lang
Dieter Ferring
Julia Haberstroh
Eva-Marie Kessler
Until 2009 published as Zeitschrift für Gerontopsychologie und -psychiatrie (ISSN-Print: 1011-6877 / ISSN-Online 1664-2899)
About the Journal
GeroPsych – The Journal of Gerontopsychology and Geriatric Psychiatry is an international and interdisciplinary journal that is devoted to publishing new and recent research in the fields of geriatric psychiatry, geriatrics, and gerontopsychology.
GeroPsych publishes peer-reviewed innovative, original, high-quality research articles on normal, optimal, or pathological human aging. The scope of the journal is defined by empirical and evidence-based methods, including clinical, experimental and applied research.
