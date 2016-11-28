Journal of Individual Differences
- ISSN-L 1614-0001, ISSN-Print 1614-0001, ISSN-Online 2151-2299
- 1.135
- Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), Scopus, PsycINFO, and PSYNDEX.
- André Beauducel (Editor-in-chief)
Researchers, teachers, and students interested in all areas of individual differences (e.g., gender, temperament, personality, intelligence) and their assessment in human and animal research will find the Journal of Individual Differences useful. The Journal of Individual Differences publishes manuscripts dealing with individual differences in behavior, emotion, cognition, and their developmental aspects. This includes human as well as animal research. The Journal of Individual Differences is conceptualized to bring together researchers working in different areas ranging from, for example, molecular genetics to theories of complex behavior. Moreover, it places emphasis on papers dealing with special methodological and conceptual issues in basic science as well as in their applied fields (assessment of personality and intelligence).
Journal of Individual Differences is archived with Portico.
Recent editorials
2014
Short Scales – Five Misunderstandings and Ways to Overcome Them
Matthias Ziegler, Christoph J. Kemper, and Peter Kruyen
Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 35, No. 4, pp. 185–189
2013
The Ball Is Passed on ...
Jürgen Hennig and André Beauducel
Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 34, No. 2, pp. 57-58
2012
A Step Toward Further Validation of the Regulative Theory of Temperament
Małgorzata Fajkowska, Agata Wytykowska und Rainer Riemann
Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 33, No. 4, pp. 193-196
Challenges and Changes
Jürgen Hennig
Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 33, No. 1, pp. 1
2010
New Approaches to Studying Individual Differences in Spatial Abilities
Judith Glück, Claudia Quaiser-Pohl und Aljoscha C. Neubauer
Journal of Individual Differences, Vol. 31, No. 2, pp. 57-58
Call for papers
Researchers, teachers, and students interested in all areas of individual differences (e.g., gender, temperament, personality, intelligence) and their assessment value the Journal of Individual Differences as an outlet for current research on both theoretical and applied aspects of the field. It is conceptualized to bring together researchers working in different areas ranging from, for example, molecular genetics to theories of complex behavior. Moreover, it places emphasis on papers dealing with special methodological and conceptual issues in basic science as well as in their applied fields (assessment of personality and intelligence).
The journal invites you and/or your working group to submit papers on all aspects of the field!
To ensure short turn-around cycles for manuscript review and fast publication, JID relies heavily upon electronic communication and information exchange, starting from electronic submission and continuing throughout the entire review and production process. All manuscripts are to be submitted via the online submission system:
http://www.editorialmanager.com/jindivdiff
JID has an internationally renowned team of editors and reviewers from all the relevant areas of individual differences, to cover a broad spectrum of research and to ensure the highest scientific standards.
JID appears in 4 issues per year, in print as well as online at www.psyjournals.com and in PsycARTICLES, where the journal is available to up to 44 million institutional users per year!
For additional information, please contact the Editor-in-Chief, André Beauducel (beauducel(at)uni-bonn.de).
