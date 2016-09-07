Journal of Media Psychology
Theories, Methods, and Applications
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 1864-1105, ISSN-Print 1864-1105, ISSN Online 2151-2388
- Indexed in:
Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), IBR, IBZ, PsycINFO, PsycLit, PSYNDEX, and Scopus. Impact Factor: 0.694
- Editors:
- Nicole Krämer (Editor-in-chief)
German Neubaum (Editorial assistant)
- View full editorial board
About the journal
Aims and scope
Journal of Media Psychology (JMP) is committed to publishing original, high-quality papers which cover the broad range of media psychological research. This peer-reviewed journal focuses on how human beings select, use, and experience various media as well as how media (use) can affect their cognitions, emotions, and behaviors. Submissions must substantially advance the current state-of the art on a theoretical and/or an empirical level. To name just a few typical fields and domains of inquiry, the Journal of Media Psychology considers manuscripts dealing with research on entertainment, computer-mediated communication (including social media), human-computer interaction, e-learning, computer and video games, virtual environments, or advertising. The journal is also open to research from neighboring disciplines as far as this work ties in with psychological concepts of the uses and effects of the media. Submissions of comparative work, e.g., crossmedia, cross-gender, or cross-cultural, are encouraged. Moreover, submissions including alternative analysis procedures such as the Bayesian approach are welcome. Starting in 2015, the pre-registration of research plans will also be possible. To ensure short turn-around cycles for manuscript review and fast publication, the Journal of Media Psychology relies heavily upon electronic communication and information exchange, starting from electronic submission and continuing throughout the entire review and production process.
Tradition and innovation
The Journal of Media Psychology builds up on almost 20 years of tradition and experience in publishing high-quality research in the Zeitschrift für Medienpsychologie (ZMP). While ZMP focused on German and European media research, JMP takes up the challenges of the more globalized and globalizing media world by offering an international publication platform. JMP has an internationally renowned team of editors and reviewers from all the relevant areas of media psychology, to cover a broad spectrum of research and to ensure the highest scientific standards.
Journal of Media Psychology is archived with Portico.
Browse this journal
Recent editorials
2016
The Changing Role of Media Use in Political Participation
Tobias Rothmund and Lukas Otto
Journal of Media Psychology, Vol. 28, No. 3, p. 97-99
2015
Brain, Mind and Media
René Weber
Journal of Media Psychology, Vol. 27, No. 3, p. 89-92
Editor-in-Chief Transition
Gary Bente and Nicole Krämer
Journal of Media Psychology, Vol. 27, No. 1, p. 1-2
2014
Trends in Health Communication
Bettina Friedrich
Journal of Media Psychology, Vol. 26, No. 1, p. 1-3
Meetings and announcements
For authors and editors
Call for Papers
Special issue: Media Use and Well-Being: New Perspectives on the Risks and Benefits of Media Exposure
Deadline for submission of abstracts is June 15, 2016
Deadline for submission of full papers is October 15, 2016
Instructions to authors
We are looking forward to receiving your manuscript for Journal of Media Psychology. Please read and take note of the instructions to authors before submitting your manuscript.
All manuscripts should be submitted via Editorial Manager.
Thank you.
For advertisers
Information
Dear advertiser,
Here you will find all the information you need to advertise with Hogrefe. This includes current rates, news, special offers and services, as well as your contacts for advertising in this journal.
Media information
Please find our current media information here as a download:
- Media kit(PDF)
- Journal advertising contract(PDF)
Order information
Institutions 2017
+ postage and handling CHF 18.00
Individuals 2017
+ postage and handling CHF 18.00
Single issue 2017
Single online issues may be purchased online at Hogrefe eContent.com.
Single print issues may be ordered (subject to availability) using this order enquiry form.
+ postage and handling
Free sample copy
Order a free print sample copy or visit the online journal for a free online sample copy.