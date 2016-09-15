The Journal of Personnel Psychology is a periodical dedicated to international research in psychology as it relates to the working environment and the people who “inhabit” it. The Journal of Personnel Psychology is published in four issues per annual volume.

Aims and Scope

The journal welcomes excellent empirical and theoretical contributions to basic and applied research in personnel psychology and related methodology. Reviews are also welcome. Articles deal with all fields in personnel psychology, including selection, performance measurement, motivation, leadership, organizational commitment, personnel development and training, new test developments, and job analysis. As many topics in personnel psychology are closely related to issues in other branches of psychology or, more generally, the social sciences and human resource management, the journal is open to contributions of an interdisciplinary nature.



There are three categories of submission: original articles (with a maximum length of 6,000 words, including references but excluding tables and figures), research notes (with a maximum length of 2,500 words, including references but excluding tables and figures), and review articles (with a maximum length of 8,000 words, including references but excluding tables and figures).

Experience and Innovation

The journal has been publishing high-quality, innovative research since 2002 (until 2009 as Zeitschrift für Personalpsychologie (ISSN 1617-6391)).



The Journal of Personnel Psychology has an internationally renowned team of editors and consulting editors from all areas of basic and applied personnel psychology, thus ensuring that the highest international standards are maintained. The journal’s full-text (PDF/HMTL) is available via www.psycontent.com and via PsycARTICLES®, guaranteeing widespread and easy online access to the content.

Rapid Turnaround

The Journal of Personnel Psychology offers a rapid and transparent peer-review process and a short time-lag between acceptance of papers and publication. The time between manuscript submission and editorial decision is usually less than eight weeks.



Journal of Personnel Psychology is archived with Portico.