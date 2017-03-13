Methodology
About the journal
Methodology is the successor of the two journals Metodologia de las Ciencias del Comportamiento and Methods of Psychological Research-Online (MPR-Online). All issues are still available at www.aemcco.org and www.dgps.de/fachgruppen/methoden/mpr-online.
Methodology is the official organ of the European Association of Methodology (EAM), a union of methodologists working in different areas of the social and behavioral sciences (e.g., psychology, sociology, economics, educational and political sciences). The journal provides a platform for interdisciplinary exchange of methodological research and applications in the different fields, including new methodological approaches, review articles, software information, and instructional papers that can be used in teaching. Three main disciplines are covered: data analysis, research methodology, and psychometrics. The articles published in the journal are not only accessible to methodologists but also to more applied researchers in the various disciplines.
Methodology is archived with Portico.
Recent editorials
2016
Trends and Challenges for Methodology
José-Luis Padilla and Peter Lugtig
Methodology, Vol. 12, No. 3, pp. 73-74
2015
VI European Congress of Methodology
Mirjam Moerbeek and Rens van de Schoot
Methodology, Vol. 11, No. 4, pp. 117-118
Methodology Turns 10: The Future of Empirical Social Science Methodology
Peter Lugtig and Nekane Balluerka
Methodology, Vol. 11, No. 1, pp. 1-2
2013
The Survey Field Needs a Framework for the Systematic Reporting of Questionnaire Development and Pretesting
Gordon Willis and Hennie Boeije
Methodology, Vol. 9, No. 3, pp. 85-86
Call for special issue in 2018
"Validity: Challenges in Conception, Methods, and Interpretation in Survey Research"
A Special Issue for Methodology – European Journal of Research Methods for the Behavioral and Social Sciences
Guest Editors:
Natalja Menold, Matthias Bluemke, and Anita Hubley
Coordinator:
Jose-Luis Padilla
Deadline for the submission of the abstracts: April 30, 2017.
Deadline for submission of the full papers: October 30, 2017.
