Psychological Test Adaptation and Development (PTAD) is the official open access journal of the European Association of Psychological Assessment. PTAD is the first open access, peer-reviewed journal publishing papers which present the adaptation of tests to specific (e.g., cultural) needs, test translations, or the development of existing measures. Moreover, the focus will be on the empirical testing of the psychometric quality of these measures. The journal will provide a paper template, and registered reports are strongly encouraged.



Submissions possible starting September 2019. A generous APC waiver program will be available.

Sign up for our newsletter to receive further announcements.