Journal of the International Society for the Rorschach

Call for papers

Rorschachiana includes each year a special section or issue dealing with a specific topic, in addition to regular issues and papers. Manuscript submissions for the following special sections/issues that are currently in planning are welcome:





2018: Case Studies

2019: Projective Techniques With Couples and Families





Please direct any enquiries to:



Sadegh Nashat

Editor – Rorschachiana

Faculty of Psychology

and Educational Sciences

University of Geneva

Bd. du Pont d'Arve 40

1211 Genève 4

Switzerland

rorschach.submission(at)gmail.com



Submit manuscripts prepared in accordance with the Advice for Authors electronically at: www.editorialmanager.com/ror



