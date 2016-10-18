Social Psychology

Published as Zeitschrift für Sozialpsychologie (ISSN 0044-3514) until volume 38, 2007

ISSN:
ISSN-L 1864-9335, ISSN-Print 1864-9335, ISSN-Online 2151-2590
Impact Factor:
1.979
Indexed in:
Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), PsycINFO, PSYNDEX, ERIH, Scopus, and EMCare. 
Editors:
Kai Epstude (Editor-in-chief)
Wim Meerholz (Editorial office)
View full editorial board

About the journal

Aims and scope

Social Psychology publishes innovative and methodologically sound research and serves as an international forum for scientific discussion and debate in the field of social psychology. Topics include all basic social psychological research themes, methodological advances in social psychology, as well as research in applied fields of social psychology. The journal focuses on original empirical contributions to social psychological research, but is open to theoretical articles, critical reviews, and replications of published research.

Experience and innovation

The journal was published until volume 38 (2007) as the Zeitschrift für Sozialpsychologie (ISSN 0044-3514). Drawing on over 30 years of experience and tradition in publishing high-quality, innovative science as the Zeitschrift für Sozialpsychologie, Social Psychology has an internationally renowned team of editors and consulting editors from all areas of basic and applied social psychology, thus ensuring that the highest international standards are maintained.

Rapid turnaround

Social Psychology offers a rapid and transparent peer-review process and a short time-lag between acceptance of papers and publication. The time between manuscript submission and editorial decision is usually less than eight weeks.
Mean time for submission to first decision (2015): 56 days.

Social Psychology is archived with Portico.

Recent editorials

2017

Towards a Replicable and Relevant Social Psychology
Kai Epstude
Social Psychology, Vol. 48, No. 1, pp. 1-2

2016

Increasing Replicability
Christian Unkelbach
Social Psychology, Vol. 47, No. 1, pp. 1-3

2015

Measure of a Man
Corinne A. Moss-Racusin, Jessica J. Good
Social Psychology, Vol. 46, No. 4, pp. 179-181

Looking Back and Looking Forward
Christian Unkelbach
Social Psychology, Vol. 46, No. 1, pp. 1-3

