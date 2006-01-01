Deklaration konkurrierender Interessen / Declaration of competing interests
Chefredakteur / Editor-in-Chief
Anil Batra
Competing interests: financial
1) Financial awards from an organization that represents an interest which may in any way gain or lose financially from the kinds of one’s research activities:
Tobacco and Alcohol: Anil Batra received grants for a) smoking cessation research activities from: Pfizer, German Federal Ministry of Health, and Germen Cancer Aid b) prevention of alcohol and tobacco consumption from German Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Centre for Health Education, German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology
Pharmaceuticals and gambling: none
2) Employment by an organization that may in any way gain or lose financially from the kinds of one’s research activities/Payment to serve as an expert witness on the subject of one’s research activities/Other competing financial interests:
None
Competing interests: non-financial
Anil Batra has developed a smoking cessation program (Nichtraucher in 6 Wochen)
Stv. Chefredakteur / Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Gerhard Bühringer
Competing interests: financial
1) Financial awards from an organization that represents an interest which may in any way gain or lose financially from the kinds of one’s research activities:
Alcohol, tobacco and pharmaceuticals: none
Gambling: Gerhard Bühringer received unrestricted grants for gambling research activities from: Bavarian State Ministry of Finance (regulatory authority for and operator of the State casino and lottery monopoly) via the Bavarian State Ministry of the Environment and Public Health; German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology (regulatory authority for segments of the commercial gambling market); public and commercial gambling providers (members of the “Düsseldorfer Kreis”); German Federal Ministry of Health; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG; German Research Foundation); European Commission (Alice-Rap).
2) Employment by an organization that may in any way gain or lose financially from the kinds of one’s research activities(/ayment to serve as an expert witness on the subject of ones research activities/Other competing financial interests:
None
3) Competing interests: non-financial
Gerhard Bühringer is member of the “Düsseldorfer Kreis”, an interdisciplinary initiative of key stakeholders from public and private gambling providers, the research community and the support system. The group aims for developing proposals for a German gambling regulation with a strict focus on effective and publicly controlled consumer protection (www.duesseldorfer-kreis.de).
Stv. Chefredakteur / Deputy Editor-in-Chief
Stephan Mühlig
Competing interests: financial
1) Financial awards from an organization that represents an interest which may in any way gain or lose financially from the kinds of one’s research activities:
Alcohol, gambling: none
Tobacco and pharmaceuticals: Stephan Mühlig received speakers’ fees including travel and accommodation costs from Pfizer Deutschland GmbH. He runs the Raucherambulanz Chemnitz (RAC) where smoking cessation courses with a strong foundation on behavioral therapy are offered; Research funding the by the German health insurance company AOK PLUS (ATEMM-Studie).
(Illicit) drugs: Stephan Mühlig received research grants from the Bundesverwaltungsamt (Federal Office of Administration; NpSG-Projekt) and Sächsisches Staatsministerium für Soziales und Verbraucherschutz (Saxon State Ministry of Social Affairs and Consumer Protection; Dritter Sächsischer Drogen- und Suchtbericht).
2) Employment by an organization that may in any way gain or lose financially from the kinds of one’s research activities(/ayment to serve as an expert witness on the subject of ones research activities/Other competing financial interests:
None
3) Competing interests: non-financial
Stephan Mühlig is a Psychological Psychotherapist with specialist knowledge in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Memberships:
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Psychologie (DGPs)
Fachgruppe Klinische Psychologie und Psychotherapie der DGPs
Fachgruppe Gesundheitspsychologie der DGPs
Fachgruppe Gerontopsychologie der FGKPPT der DGPs
Berufsverband Deutscher Psychologen (BDP)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Verhaltenstherapie (DGVT)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Psychiatrie, Psychotherapie und Nervenheilkunde (DGPPN)
Deutsche Psychotherapeuten Vereinigung (DPtV)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Bipolare Störungen (DGBS)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Suchtforschung und Suchttherapie (DGSucht)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Suchtpsychologie (DGSP)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Suchtpsychologie (DG SPS)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Suchtmedizin (DGS, vormals DGDS)
Wissenschaftliche Aktionskreis Tabakentwöhnung (WAT) e.V.
Deutsche Gesellschaft zum Studium des Schmerzes (DGSS)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Psychologische Schmerztherapie (DGPST)
Deutscher Hochschullehrerverband (DHV)
Deutsches Netzwerk Evidenzbasierte Medizin / Cochrane Gesellschaft (DNEbM)
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Pneumologie (DGP) [bis 2006]
Vorstand Kooperationsnetzwerk Universitärer Raucherambulanzen (KURA) e.V.