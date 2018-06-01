Diagnostic work-up and endovascular treatment of traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies

Vascular trauma have major prognostic implications in both, penetrating and non-penetrating multiorgan injuries. Patients with vascular trauma should be managed in level 1 trauma centers which have the experience and expertise to treat these complex cases. The fast diagnostic work-up leading to proper patient management is of utmost importance in this patient population. The mainstay of diagnostic work-up of vascular traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies includes cross-sectional imaging and ultrasound. An increasing number of patients with vascular emergencies can be treated with minimal invasive endovascular techniques after initial stabilization. This special issue of Vasa, the European Journal of Vascular Medicine, will deal with the diagnostic work-up and endovascular management of traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies. The guest editors of the special issue will be Brian B. Ghoshhajra, MD, MBA and Sasan Partovi, MD.

This special issue will combine contemporary reviews and original research studies addressing the comprehensive management of traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies from the appropriate work-up to endovascular treatment options in selected patients.

Preliminary topics include

• Cross-sectional imaging of aortic trauma

• Endovascular management of penetrating and non-penetrating aortic injuries including aortic pseudoaneurysms

• MR imaging and ultrasound including contrast-ultrasound of non-traumatic acute aortic syndromes

• Endovascular management of ruptured aortic aneurysms and acute aortic dissections

• Imaging and endovascular management of traumatic pelvic fractures with vascular injuries

• CT and MR angiography and novel endovascular approaches for the treatment of acute limb ischemia

• Diagnostic work-up and endovascular treatment options of traumatic popliteal artery injuries

We invite you to contribute original manuscripts to “Diagnostic work-up and endovascular treatment of traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies” based on your research related to the above-mentioned topics. The final submission deadline for review articles is June 1st, 2018. The final deadline for submission of research articles is August 1st, 2018. Manuscripts submitted after the due date will not be accepted for this special issue.

To avoid overlap of topics, please first send the tentative title of your manuscript to the Guest Editors at bghoshhajra@mgh.harvard.edu and sxp509@case.edu as well as the editor-in-chief at acreutzig@onlinehome.de. When you are ready to submit your article, please go to http://www.editorialmanager.com/vasa/default.aspx and choose the article type "Special issue: Vascular Emergency".

Please note that all manuscripts will go through a thorough peer review process and acceptance to this special issue is not guaranteed. Thank you. We are a looking forward to the submissions for this special issue!

The special issue editors:

Brian B. Ghoshhajra, MD, MBA

Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts

Sasan Partovi, MD

University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio

Editor-in-Chief

Professor Dr. med. Andreas Creutzig, Hannover, Germany



