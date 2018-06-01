Vasa
Vasa is the European Journal of Vascular Medicine. It is the official organ of the German, Swiss, and Slovenian Societies of Angiology, and the European Society for Vascular Medicine.
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 0301-1526, ISSN-Print 0301-1526, ISSN-Online 1664-2872
- Impact Factor:
- 1.242
- Indexed in:
- MEDLINE, Science Citation Index, Expanded (SCIE), SciSearch, Current Contents/Clinical Medicine, Science Citation Index, Prous Science Integrity, Journal Citation Reports/Science Edition, Biological Abstracts, BIOSIS Previews, EMBASE, and Scopus
- Editors:
- Andreas Creutzig
Beatrice Amann-Vesti
Erich Minar
Pavel Poredoš
Omke E. Teebken
- View full editorial board
About the Journal
Vasa publishes original research articles, case reports and reviews on vascular biology, epidemiology, prevention, diagnosis, medical treatment and interventions for diseases of the arterial circulation, in the field of phlebology and lymphology including the microcirculation, except the cardiac circulation.
Vasa combines basic science with clinical medicine making it relevant to all physicians interested in the whole vascular field.
Call for Papers
Diagnostic work-up and endovascular treatment of traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies
Eds. Brian B. Ghoshhajra and Sasan Partovi
Vascular trauma have major prognostic implications in both, penetrating and non-penetrating multiorgan injuries. Patients with vascular trauma should be managed in level 1 trauma centers which have the experience and expertise to treat these complex cases. The fast diagnostic work-up leading to proper patient management is of utmost importance in this patient population. The mainstay of diagnostic work-up of vascular traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies includes cross-sectional imaging and ultrasound. An increasing number of patients with vascular emergencies can be treated with minimal invasive endovascular techniques after initial stabilization. This special issue of Vasa, the European Journal of Vascular Medicine, will deal with the diagnostic work-up and endovascular management of traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies. The guest editors of the special issue will be Brian B. Ghoshhajra, MD, MBA and Sasan Partovi, MD.
This special issue will combine contemporary reviews and original research studies addressing the comprehensive management of traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies from the appropriate work-up to endovascular treatment options in selected patients.
Preliminary topics include
• Cross-sectional imaging of aortic trauma
• Endovascular management of penetrating and non-penetrating aortic injuries including aortic pseudoaneurysms
• MR imaging and ultrasound including contrast-ultrasound of non-traumatic acute aortic syndromes
• Endovascular management of ruptured aortic aneurysms and acute aortic dissections
• Imaging and endovascular management of traumatic pelvic fractures with vascular injuries
• CT and MR angiography and novel endovascular approaches for the treatment of acute limb ischemia
• Diagnostic work-up and endovascular treatment options of traumatic popliteal artery injuries
We invite you to contribute original manuscripts to “Diagnostic work-up and endovascular treatment of traumatic and non-traumatic vascular emergencies” based on your research related to the above-mentioned topics. The final submission deadline for review articles is June 1st, 2018. The final deadline for submission of research articles is August 1st, 2018. Manuscripts submitted after the due date will not be accepted for this special issue.
To avoid overlap of topics, please first send the tentative title of your manuscript to the Guest Editors at bghoshhajra@mgh.harvard.edu and sxp509@case.edu as well as the editor-in-chief at acreutzig@onlinehome.de. When you are ready to submit your article, please go to http://www.editorialmanager.com/vasa/default.aspx and choose the article type "Special issue: Vascular Emergency".
Please note that all manuscripts will go through a thorough peer review process and acceptance to this special issue is not guaranteed. Thank you. We are a looking forward to the submissions for this special issue!
The special issue editors:
Brian B. Ghoshhajra, MD, MBA
Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusetts
Sasan Partovi, MD
University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio
Editor-in-Chief
Professor Dr. med. Andreas Creutzig, Hannover, Germany
Editor's Picks
2018
3/2018
PCSK9 inhibition for LDL lowering and beyond – implications for patients with peripheral artery disease
Katrin Gebauer and Holger Reinecke
2/2018
Management of cancer-associated venous thromboembolism – a case-based practical approach
Minna Voigtlaender and Florian Langer
1/2018
Carotid stenosis – basing treatment on individual patients’ needs. Optimal medical therapy alone or accompanied by stenting or endarterectomy
Ralf Langh
2017
6/2017
ESVM guidelines – the diagnosis and management of Raynaud’s phenomenon
Jill Belch, Anita Carlizza, Patrick H. Carpentier, Joel Constans, Faisel Khan, Jean-Claude Wautrecht, Adriana Visona, Christian Heiss, Marianne Brodeman, Zsolt Pécsvárady, Karel Roztocil, Mary-Paula Colgan, Dragan Vasic, Anders Gottsäter, Beatrice Amann-Vesti, Ali Chraim, Pavel Poredoš, Dan-Mircea Olinic, Juraj Madaric, Sigrid Nikol, Ariane L. Herrick, Muriel Sprynger, Peter Klein-Weigel, Franz Hafner, Daniel Staub, Zan Zeman
5/2017
Statement for Doppler waveforms analysis
Guillaume Mahé, Carine Boulon, Ileana Desormais, Philippe Lacroix, Luc Bressollette, Jean-Louis Guilmot, Claire Le Hello, Marie-Antoinette Sevestre, Gilles Pernod, Joel Constans, Christian Boissier, and Alessandra Bura-Rivière
4/2017
Rationale and design of the RECording COurses of vasculaR Diseases registry (RECCORD registry)
Nasser M. Malyar, Jürgen Stausberg, Wulf D. Ito, Heinz Kölble, Ralf Langhoff, Holger Lawall, Michael Lichtenberg, Jens Stegemann, Marcus Treitl, Norbert Weiss, and Ulrich Hoffmann
3/2017
Credentialing in interventional therapy in Europe – comparison of curricula including endovascular therapy of arterial diseases
Karl-Ludwig Schulte, Pia M. Jungmann, Vladimir Makaloski, Lino Goncalves, Markus Steinbauer, Susanne Vonberg, Beatrix B. Doerr, Ralf Langhoff, and Frederic Baumann
2/2017
German guideline on the diagnosis and treatment of peripheral artery disease – a comprehensive update 2016
Holger Lawall, Peter Huppert, Christine Espinola-Klein, Claudia Silke Zemmrich, and Gerhard Ruemenapf
1/2017
Increased vascular occlusion in patients with pseudoxanthoma elasticum
Simon Pingel, Kristin Solveig Pausewang, Sebastian Gorgonius Passon, Anna Katharina Blatzheim, Martin Gliem, Peter Charbel Issa, Doris Hendig, Fritz Horlbeck, Izabela Tuleta, Georg Nickenig, Nadjib Schahab, Dirk Skowasch, and Christian Alexander Schaefer
2016
6/2016
Efficacy and safety of therapeutic anticoagulation for the treatment of isolated calf muscle vein thrombosis – a systematic review and meta-analysis
Xu-Chen Huang, Xu-Hua Hu, Xiao-Ran Wang, Chao-Xi Zhou, and Gui-Ying Wang
5/2016
Nailfold capillaroscopy microscopy – an interdisciplinary appraisal
Peter Franz Klein-Weigel, Cord Sunderlötter, and Oliver Sander
4/2016
Pelvic congestion syndrome and left renal compression syndrome – clinical features and therapeutic approaches
Christina Jeanneret, Konstantin Beier, Alexander von Weymarn, and Jürg Traber
For Authors and Editors
Instructions to Authors
We are looking forward to receiving your manuscript for Vasa.
Please follow the instructions to authors which you can find in the Downloads section.
All manuscripts must be submitted online.
Thank you.
Order information
Vasa is published 6 x a year.
Subscriptions are automatically renewed for an additional year if not cancelled in writing 8 weeks before the end of the subscription year.
Postage and handling are mentioned separately; they are not included in the subscription rates.
Access to a PDF online version of the journal covering the 1999 annual volume onward is included in the annual subscription price and can be activated online.
Institutions 2018
+ Postage and Handling CHF 18.00
Individuals 2018
+ Postage and Handling CHF 18.00
Single issue
Single online issues may be purchased online at Hogrefe eContent.com.
Single print issues may be ordered (subject to availability) using this order enquiry form. Price + Postage and Handling
Free sample copy
Order a free print sample copy or browse the online sample.