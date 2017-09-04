Zeitschrift für Psychologie
Read the ONLINE journal at econtent.hogrefe.com!
Founded by Hermann Ebbinghaus and Arthur König in 1890
- ISSN:
- ISSN-L 2151-2604, ISSN-Print 2190-8370, ISSN-Online 2151-2604
- Impact Factor:
- 1.830
- Indexed in:
- Current Contents/Social and Behavioral Sciences (CC/S&BS), Social Sciences Citation Index (SSCI), Research Alert, PsycINFO, PsycLit, IBZ, ERIH, PSYNDEX.
- Editors:
- Edgar Erdfelder (Editor-in-chief)
- View full editorial board
About the journal
The Zeitschrift für Psychologie, originally founded in 1890, is the oldest psychology journal in Europe and the second oldest in the world. One of the founding editors was Hermann Ebbinghaus. Since 2007, it is published in English and devoted to topical issues that provide state-of-the-art overviews of current research in psychology.
The Zeitschrift für Psychologie publishes high-quality research from all branches of empirical psychology that is clearly of international interest and relevance, and does so in four topical issues per year. Each topical issue is carefully compiled by guest editors and generally features one broad Review Article accompanied by Original Articles from leading researchers as well as additional shorter contributions such as Research Spotlights (presenting details of individual studies or summaries of particularly interesting work in progress), Horizons (summarizing important recent or future meetings or outlining future directions of work), and Opinion pieces that provide a platform for both established and alternative views on aspects of the issue’s topic. The guest editors and the editorial team are assisted by an experienced international editorial board and external reviewers to ensure that the journal’s strict peer-review process is in keeping with its long and honorable tradition of publishing only the best of psychological science. The subjects being covered are determined by the editorial team after consultation within the scientific community, thus ensuring topicality. The Zeitschrift für Psychologie thus brings convenient, cutting-edge compilations of the best of modern psychological science, each covering an area of current interest.
The Zeitschrift für Psychologie is archived with Portico.
Browse this journal
Recent topical issues
2018
Theory of Mind Across the Lifespan
Guest Editor: Daniel M. Bernstein
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 226, No. 2
Editorial
Hotspots in Psychology – 2018
Guest Editors: Michael Bošnjak and Edgar Erdfelder
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 226, No. 1
Editorial
2017
Political and Civic Engagement in Youth
Guest Editors: Xenia Chryssochoou and Martyn Barrett
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 225, No. 4
Editorial
Mechanisms of Mental Disorders
Guest Editor: Alfons O. Hamm
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 225, No. 3
Editorial
Implicit Theories: The Role and Impact of Malleable Mindsets
Guest Editors: Marko Lüftenegger and Jason A. Chen
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 225, No. 2
Editorial
Applied Psychological Measurement
Guest Editor: Bernd Leplow
Zeitschrift für Psychologie, Vol. 225, No. 1
Editorial
Online journal
For authors and editors
Calls for papers
Topical issue: Sustainable Human Development: Challenges and Solutions for Implementing the United Nations’ Goals
Deadline for submission of abstracts is April 15, 2018
Deadline for submission of full papers is August 15, 2018
Topical issue: Advances in HEXACO Personality Research
Deadline for submission of abstracts is July 15, 2018
Deadline for submission of full papers is November 15, 2018
Topical issue: The Replication Crisis and Open Science in Psychology – Progress and Yet Unsolved Problems
Deadline for submission of abstracts is August 15, 2018
Deadline for submission of full papers is November 15, 2018
Upcoming topics and guest editors
2018
Issue 3: Delusions: Risk-Factors, Models, and Approaches to Psychological Intervention
Guest Editor: Tania Lincoln (University of Hamburg, Germany)
tania.lincoln(at)uni-hamburg.de
2019
Issue 1: Hotspots in Psychology 2019
Editors: Michael Bošnjak (Leibniz Institute for Psychology Information, Trier, Germany) and Timo Gnambs (Leibniz Institute for Educational Trajectories, Bamberg, Germany)
mb(at)leibniz-psychology.org
timo.gnambs(at)lifbi.de
Issue 2: Sustainable Human Development: Challenges and Solutions for Implementing the United Nations’ Goals
Guest Editors: Suman Verma (Panjab University, Chandigarh, India), Anne C. Petersen (University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA), and Jennifer E. Lansford (Duke University, Durham, NC, USA)
suman992003(at)yahoo.com
annepete(at)umich.edu
lansford(at)duke.edu
Issue 4: Big Data in Psychology: Methods and Applications
Guest Editors: Mike W. L. Cheung (National University of Singapore) and Suzanne Jak (University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands)
mikewlcheung(at)nus.edu.sg
s.jak(at)uva.nl
Issue 3: Advances in HEXACO Personality Research
Guest Editors: Reinout E. de Vries (Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands), Michael Ashton (Brock University, St. Catharine’s, Canada), and Kibeom Lee (University of Calgary, Canada)
re.de.vries(at)vu.nl
mashton(at)brocku.ca
kibeom(at)ucalgary.ca
Issue 4: Open Science in Psychology
Guest Editors: Frank Renkewitz (University of Erfurt, Germany) and Moritz Heene (LMU Munich, Germany)
frank.renkewitz(at)uni-erfurt.de
heene(at)psy.lmu.de
Instructions to authors
We look forward to receiving your manuscripts for the upcoming topical issues of Zeitschrift für Psychologie. Please note that an article can only be considered for publication if it can be assigned to one of the topical issues that have been announced. The journal does not accept general submissions.
Please read and take note of the instructions to authors before submitting your manuscript. All manuscripts should be submitted as Word or RTF documents by email to the responsible guest editor(s).
Thank you.
For advertisers
Information
Dear advertiser,
Here you will find all the information you need to advertise with Hogrefe. This includes current rates, news, special offers and services, as well as your contacts for advertising in this journal.
Media information
Please find our current media information here as a download:
- Media kit(PDF)
- Journal advertising contract(PDF)
Order information
The Zeitschrift für Psychologie is published quarterly. Only calendar year subscriptions are available. Prices exclude shipping and handling charges, as detailed below. All subscriptions include print issues and access to full-text online.
Institutions 2018
+ postage and handling CHF 18.00
Individuals 2018
+ postage and handling CHF 18.00
Single issue 2018
Single online issues may be purchased online at Hogrefe eContent.com.
Single print issues may be ordered (subject to availability) using this order enquiry form.
+ postage and handling
Free sample copy
Order a free print sample copy or visit the online journal for a free online sample copy.