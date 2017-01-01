Unsere Auslieferungen für den Buchhandel
Deutschland und Österreich
Brockhaus Kommissionsgeschäft GmbH
Kreidlerstr. 9
DE-70806 Kornwestheim
Tel. +49 7154 1327 0
Tel. +49 7154 1327 13
hogrefe@brocom.de
hogrefe-schweiz@brocom.de
UK
Marston Book Services Ltd
160 Eastern Avenue, Milton Park
Abingdon, Oxfordshire
OX14 4SB
Tel.: 01235 465576
Fax: 01235 465555
trade.enquiry@marston.co.uk
trade.orders@marston.co.uk
Schweiz
Buchzentrum AG (BZ)
Industriestr. Ost 10
CH-4614 Hägendorf
Tel. +41 62 209 26 26
Fax +41 62 209 26 27
kundendienst@buchzentrum.ch
USA and Canada
BookMasters Distribution Services
30 Amberwood Parkway
Ashland, OH 44805
Tel.: (800) 228-3749
Fax: (419) 281-6883
customerservice@hogrefe.com