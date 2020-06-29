Participants of this training learn about the possibilities and limitations of the procedures NEO-PI-R and NEO-FFI and gain an understanding of how to evaluate and interpret the profiles. In the last part of the course, the creation of job-related requirement profiles and the operation of the HTS 5 (independent preparation of test links, execution and evaluation) are dealt with in greater detail. The transfer into practice is given by descriptive case studies and interpretation exercises. The training will be adapted specifically to the needs of the participants and includes a short breakfast break, a lunch break of about 1 hour and a coffee break in the afternoon, as well as a detailed participant documentation.

To ensure that the NEO-PI-R and NEO-FFI tests are used as effectively as possible and that the results of the procedures are interpreted correctly, Hogrefe Consulting offers the following qualification option:

Objective

After a short introduction to the subject of personality diagnostics and personality diagnostics, the training course first provides the most important basics of the procedures. In addition to the theoretical background, the focus will be on securing the understanding of scales and the introduction to interpretation.

Key topics

Personality diagnostics

* Classification of the NEO-PI-R and NEO-FFI in the field of personality diagnostics

Basics and interpretation

* Development and theoretical background of both test methods and the “Big-Five Model”

* Scale description and understanding of both test procedures

Evaluation of the tests

* Evaluation and interpretation

* Structure of the results reports

* Evaluation of NEO-PI-R and NEO-FFI profiles and results

* Evaluation of the tests via HTS-5

Procedure

The described event is designed for a duration of one day and takes place at the Testzentrale in Berne.

The prerequisite for the qualification is that the selected procedure is carried out by all participants. The procedure can be administered via a customer's own Hogrefe Test System (HTS) or by our Hogrefe Test System (HTS).

The NEO-PI-R is available in english (NEO-PI-R UK) and also in french (NEO-PI-3). The NEO-FFI is also available in english but not in french.

The training is conducted in english.

The participation fee includes:

* extensive seminar documents

* catering, coffe and refreshments

* PC-supported execution of the NEO-PI-R and NEO-FFI (possible in different languages) including an individual report

* Certificate of participation that enables non-psychologists to acquire and use the NEO-PI-R and NEO-FFI

* HTS 5 Basic trial account, including 2 online-based tests of your choice